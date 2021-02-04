Speedtest now helps you call out your network operator’s false coverage claims

OOKLA is rolling out an update for its Speedtest app on Android with more detailed coverage maps for network operators. The updated maps offer a significant improvement over the previous solution and help you easily identify any network coverage issues in your area.

The updated maps are rolling out with version 4.5.30 of the Speedtest app, and they offer detailed network coverage information for any given location. Android Police reports that the new coverage map lets you zoom in to the street-level in any city worldwide and check the available network connectivity from all providers in the area. As you can see in the attached screenshots, the color-coded map clearly shows None, 2G/3G, LTE, and 5G connectivity in a given area, as opposed to the older map.

Speedtest’s new network coverage map is based on geolocated speed test data collected from users, which is calculated and displayed as an average across a 300 sq. ft. area. This means that the map should provide more accurate results than the ones shared by network service providers.

To use the new maps feature on your device, all you need to do is update to the latest version of Speedtest from the Play Store link below and then tap on the Map tab. This will bring up the network coverage map for your service provider. In case you wish to check the network connectivity offered by other providers in your area, you can swipe up on the card at the bottom and select a different provider from the list.

Do note that while the map is available worldwide, it will only show you the network coverage information for the top providers in your region. Also, the maps are currently only available for mobile networks and Speedtest hasn’t implemented a similar solution for home broadband connections.