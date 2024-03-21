Key Takeaways Notepad in Windows 11 is getting a new spell-checker tool for fixing typos and enhancing text effectiveness.

From gaining Copilot support to promising to help users write text with different tones and lengths with "Cowriter", Microsoft's Notepad app in Windows 11 was in the news in the last couple of months for all the good reasons. In addition, Microsoft has another feature planned for Notepad to save you from typos.

Microsoft is working on a spell checker tool for Notepad

Microsoft is working on a spell-check tool for the Notepad app, allowing you to express your thoughts effectively without worrying about spelling mistakes. Not only will it check for spelling mistakes but the Notepad will also be able to auto-correct those errors so that you don't have to spend time addressing them yourself. But if you want to improve your spelling skills, you might want to turn on the spell check toggle with auto-correction disabled.

Notepad will let you disable spell-checking for specific file types

As spotted by Windows enthusiast PhantomOcean3 (@PhantomOfEarth), the upcoming spell check tool can be turned on or off from Notepad settings. But spell checks can be annoying in certain cases, such as when you're writing technical terms, where it does more harm than good. That's where the ability to choose which file type to check spelling errors for will be of great help in Notepad.

The currently-being-worked-in spell checker tool in Notepad will let you disable checking for spelling mistakes and autocorrect for specific file types. Effectively, you can keep the spell checker on, while having it disabled in certain text formats.

The feature was spotted on Notepad version 11.2402.18.0, which is higher than the currently available Notepad 11.2401.26.0. If you compare the two version numbers, the former seems to be one of the next major updates. However, there is no information on when it'll be rolled out to users.