Spotify is a great service, but one of the biggest criticisms of Spotify is its application. It's fine and gets the job done, but it feels immensely lacking in features. I don't really have any complaints as such about Spotify, but I know I'm in the minority when it comes to that. Spicetify gives you theming options to make the client look exactly how you want it, and it even comes with extension support, too.

This application is not affiliated with Spotify. Spicetify has been around for a number of years now, and while I haven't seen anyone get banned for using this application, use it at your own risk.

What is Spicetify?

The best Spotify client mod