Spider-Man: Miles Morales is now just $30 on PS4 and PS5

Marvel’s Spider-Man by Insomniac Games is one of the best PlayStation-exclusive games, placing you in the role of Spider-Man in an open-world New York City. Insomiac Games and Sony followed it up with Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales last year, which was primarily designed for the PlayStation 5, but is also available for the older PS4. If you haven’t had a chance to enjoy the latest web-slinging adventure, or you need a birthday present for someone with a PS4/5, the game has now dropped to $29.99. That’s the lowest recorded price yet, at $20 below the original MSRP.

Spider-Man: Miles Morales is inspired by both the Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse film (which is a fantastic movie) the original comic book version of Miles Morales. You get to swing around New York City while completing missions and upgrading your suit, just like in the previous game, but there’s an entirely new story based around a conflict between The Tinkerer’s high-tech army and the Roxxon Energy Corporation. The game has a rating of 85/100 on Metacritic.

The PS4 and PS5 versions aren’t too different, except that the PS4 release doesn’t have ray-tracing or a 60FPS performance mode. The ‘Ultimate Edition’ for the PS5 is also on sale for $50 ($20 off MSRP), which includes both Spider-Man: Miles Morales and a remastered version of the original Marvel’s Spider-Man.