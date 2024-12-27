Summary Modders are working on a co-op mode for Spider-Man game on PC.

The mod was made to bring back planned but scrapped co-op feature.

Devs plan to add support for 16 players, compatible with Steam and Epic versions.

There are many single-player games out there that could benefit from an additional co-op mode, but not every title has one. Whether the feature was planned and scrapped or never conceived in the first place, modders have been hard at work adding unofficial co-op mods to single-player games. Now, the new Spider-Man game is getting the co-op treatment, and the trailer for the mod is looking pretty juicy.

Related ModRetro Chromatic review: Nostalgia, turned up to 11 Emulating hardware to play original cartridges is my favorite kind of emulation.

Spider-Man is getting a co-op mod for PC

As spotted by WccfTech, the mod takes the planned but scrapped co-op mode for Spider-Man and makes it a reality. While the mod doesn't have a release date yet, it's still cool to see that people are trying their best to make this mod happen.

Of course, people have a ton of questions about how the mod works and what's planned. Fortunately, the devs have answered a few of them on their Discord. Right now, the mod will only affect Spider-Man 1, but the developers do hope to get a Spider-Man 2 version out eventually. You'll be able to add 16 web-slingers to a server, and while the devs aren't adding PVP right now, they're thinking about how to implement it. It works both on Steam and Epic versions of the game, and you can use modded suits, too; just be sure your friends have the same mods installed.

Again, there's no release date, and the project has only been around since August of this year, so it might just implode before the mod gets to see the light of day. However, things are already looking very promising, so we have high hopes that we'll be swinging around the city with our friends eventually.