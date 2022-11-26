If you've been looking for an affordable power bank, look no further, as Spigen's PocketBoost 10,000mAh is just $9.80 during Black Friday.

Spigen PocketBoost 10000mAh Power Bank $9.8 $34.99 Save $25.19 The Spigen PocketBoost 10000mAh Power Bank offers 18W quick charging and is compatible with products that support Power Delivery. $9.8 at Amazon

There have been some amazing smartphone and tablet Black Friday deals over the past couple of weeks, but with Black Friday weekend upon us, the deals are just getting started, with plenty of sales on your favorite products. While Black Friday deals on accessories might not be on your mind, some excellent promotions are going on right now, including this incredible discount on the Spigen PocketBoost 10,000mAh Power Bank.

For a limited time, the Spigen PocketBoost 10,000mAh Power Bank is on sale for just $9.80. This power bank is normally priced at $34.99, so you're looking at a discount of over 70 percent, which is extraordinary. The 10,000mAh power bank should provide enough charge for most phones, and since it offers Quick Charge 3.0 up to 18W, it will charge up smartphones and tablets quickly.

Spigen states that its power bank can charge a smartphone up to 50 percent in just 30 minutes. The device also supports USB Power Delivery, so it will be able to charge larger compatible devices as well, like laptops. The Spigen PocketBoost 10,000mAh Power Bank comes with a 10,000mAh power bank, a USB-A to USB-C cable, and a USB-C to USB-C cable, and a carrying pouch.

The Spigen PocketBoost 10,000mAh is quite a steal at its current price, so if you are interested, don't hesitate to make your purchase. Of course, if you're in the need of a larger power bank, there are always bigger options like Anker's 737 power bank, which has a 24,000mAh capacity. You can even get fancy and opt for the Shargeek Storm 2, which is probably one of the most beautiful charging banks available.