When it comes to wireless chargers and charging pads, there are a lot of great options available at all different price points. But if you're looking for something a bit of a more unique, the Spigen Convertible Wireless Charging Stand is going to be a great option. The wireless charger can stand up and also lay flat, while providing up to 15W of charging. Although this accessory typically costs around $30, it can now be had for just $15 for a limited time.

The Spigen Wireless Charger is officially known as the SteadiBoost Flex 15W Wireless Charger. It can wirelessly charge devices up to 15W, depending on the product and is Qi certified. Perhaps what makes this wireless charging pad unique is that it can convert from a charging stand to a charging pad. This is a great option because if you have your phone charging upright, you can easily see incoming notifications. Of course, if you're not a fan of this, you can always just lay it flat.

When it comes to colors, there are two models, one that comes in black and another that comes in white. For the current promotion, the white model is the only version that has a special discount. If interested, you can pick up the wireless charging pad for a steal. Although Spigen normally has this priced at $64.99, you can typically find it on Amazon for around $30. Right now, you can clip a coupon that will take $15 off, bringing the total price down to just $15. Of course, if you don't have Amazon Prime, you will need to pay for shipping costs.