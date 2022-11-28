Cheap and cheerful Qi charging stand is yours for less than 15 bucks.

Many of today's most popular smartphones have Qi wireless charging built in, letting you recharge the battery without fumbling around with cables thanks to the magic of magnetic fields. Some first-party charging pads can be expensive, but thankfully this Cyber Monday there's an affordable option that still comes from a well-known brand.

Spigen Wireless 15W Wireless Charging Pad Best Value $14.99 $37.99 Save $23 This Spigen charger folds flat, and charges supporting phones and other gadgets at up to 15W for just $15 this Cyber Monday $14.99 at Amazon

Spigen's 15W wireless charger is down to just $14.99 at Amazon , a saving of more than 60% on the list price. That means for less than half the regular price you can free yourself from the burdens of wired charging and just plop your phone, earbuds or other compatible Qi device on the pad when you need to refill.

The pad's 15W charging speed is quicker than the basic 5W specified by the Qi standard, meaning compatible devices will be able to pull down extra juice for quicker refills. And as an added convenience this Spigen charger features a two-in-one design, allowing it to fold flat for easy transportation.

So if you have a phone that supports wireless charging, this is a cheap way to unlock a little extra convenience in your daily charging routine.