These days we have more devices and accessories to charge, and fewer of them are coming with chargers in the box. So it's worth investing in a quality aftermarket charger, and Cyber Monday is the ideal opportunity to grab my personal favorite.

Spigen ArcStation Pro GaN 352 Editor's Choice $24.74 $35.99 Save $11.25 Spigen's pint-sized GaN charger produces less heat (and wastes less power) than a traditional charger, while packing enough power to refill two devices at once. $24.74 at Amazon

Spigen's miniature ArcStation GaN chargers feature two USB-C ports, so you can power up multiple gadgets with a total combined output of 35W. That's enough for many of the latest phones like the Samsung Galaxy S22 and iPhone 14 Pro to recharge at their maximum rate over USB Power Delivery. (Or alternatively, share power between your phone and your earbuds, smartwatch or other gadgets.) What's more, the GaN (gallium nitride) technology employed by this charger allows it to be smaller than conventional plugs while also producing less heat. This plug also uses a 15-point safety system to avoid damaging your devices while fast charging.

And thanks to Amazon's Cyber Monday sale, it's available for just $24.77, a saving of 31% on the list price. Whether you're constantly travelling and hoping to save some space in your bag, or just want a great everyday charger for a nightly refill, the Spigen dual-port GaN charger is a fantastic choice. It's hard to argue with this combination of simple design, small footprint and fast charging speeds.