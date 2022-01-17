Spigen Cases: Are they any good and should you buy them?

Have you ever decided that you needed a case for your smartphone and then were overwhelmed with all the options available on Amazon? You’re far from alone. When searching, though, you may come across one particular brand of cases relatively often — Spigen.

What are Spigen cases? Are they worth the price of admission, or should you go with another brand? With a plethora of options available, let’s have a look at Spigen’s offerings and tell you whether or not your next phone case should be from the popular brand.

What are Spigen cases?

Founded in 2008, Spigen looks to make high-quality mobile accessories that fit each individual’s needs. They do this with many extensive lines of cases, each with its own purposes and functionality. As such, Spigen has five separate lines to choose from:

Armor – If you need to make sure your device is solid and protected against even the harshest falls, Spigen’s Armor cases are what you want.

– If you need to make sure your device is solid and protected against even the harshest falls, Spigen’s Armor cases are what you want. Hybrid – A mix between style and security, the Hybrid Spigen case will protect your phone against most falls and accidents, but not be as bulky as the Armor.

– A mix between style and security, the Hybrid Spigen case will protect your phone against most falls and accidents, but not be as bulky as the Armor. Liquid – Spigen’s Liquid line provides cases with a small amount of protection, which is perfect if you’re not worried about wear and tear but still want something less slippery than the phone to grip. Some Liquid cases are clear too, so you can see the original phone color underneath.

– Spigen’s Liquid line provides cases with a small amount of protection, which is perfect if you’re not worried about wear and tear but still want something less slippery than the phone to grip. Some Liquid cases are clear too, so you can see the original phone color underneath. Thin Fit / Air – Similar to the Liquid, the Thin Fit fits snugly around the phone but provides slightly lesser protection than the Liquid. It’s mainly for protection against scratches.

– Similar to the Liquid, the Thin Fit fits snugly around the phone but provides slightly lesser protection than the Liquid. It’s mainly for protection against scratches. Wallet – No mystery on this one — this is a Spigen case that can double as a wallet! The Wallet gives your phone some protection while offering a flap to put credit and ID cards in.

Spigen also has some of the cheaper brand-name cases on the market. Prices will vary by phone model, but generally, cases from Spigen aren’t exorbitantly priced and they’re something most people can afford. The cases offer a great price to performance ratio without compromising the quality.

What’s the best Spigen case line?

Of the many main lines, which Spigen case line is best is going to depend a lot on your day-to-day use with the device. For most people, the Hybrid will probably be the best bet, offering great protection without bulking the phone out too much. After all, most people will be prone to dropping their phones on the pavement once in a while, and the Hybrid Spigen case will protect against those accidents.

However, if you’re a person working a labor-intensive job like construction, or are buying a case for a younger phone owner, the Armor will be able to protect your smart device against all the stuff life may throw at it. An Amazon review for one of the Spigen Armor cases states that their phone survived unscathed after being run over by a car! There’s really no better endorsement than that for a Spigen case.

At the end of the day, it all depends on your usage patterns. Let’s break it down to all the case types and then tell you which one is for you.

Spigen Rugged Armor/Tough Armor/Slim Armor/Geo Armor/Core Armor/Mag Armor

These are the toughest cases from Spigen that offer the best drop protection, with some differences between each specific type. The rugged armor, for example, is a TPU case that’s not too bulky but still adds protection. The Tough Armor adds a polycarbonate backplate to a TPU inner shell, thus increasing the level of protection. The slim armor retains the same DNA as the Tough Armor but cuts down on the bulk slightly.

The Geo Armor is the most protective of the lot and is available only for some phones. It’s essentially a case that wraps around the entire phone and includes a built-in screen protector if you don’t want to use a separate one. The rest of the cases in the Armor lineup are also similar — emphasis on protection with minor changes here and there. The Mag Armor for example is available for the iPhone 13 series and comes with support for MagSafe accessories.

You should pick a Spigen Armor series case if you’re not too careful with your phone and your friends call you butterfingers.

Spigen Ultra Hybrid/Ultra Hybrid S/Quartz Hybrid/Matte Hybrid

A lot of people want to show off the original color or design of their smartphones while also adding a fair bit of protection. If that sounds like you, the Ultra Hybrid series is the one to consider. The standard Ultra Hybrid has a TPU frame along with a hard polycarbonate back that’s clear. The side frame adds protection to your phone in case of drops while the clear back protects the rear of your phone while also showing it off.

The other variations of the case are similar but have slight differences. The Ultra Hybrid S has a built-in kickstand, the Quartz version has a glass back instead of plastic, and the Matte version has a frosted back instead of a clear one. You can also get pick up multiple color variants of these cases where the side frame is colored instead of being transparent and the back still remains clear.

While the Hybrid series of cases don’t provide as much protection as the Armor series, it should be good enough for the average individual. Unless you throw your phone around carelessly, you should be fine. Plus you get the added bonus of showing everyone that you bought the latest iPhone.

Spigen Liquid Air/Liquid Crystal/Crystal Glitter

The Liquid series of cases add a decent bit of protection but don’t necessarily bulk up your phone too much. They’re flexible and completely made of TPU so you don’t get any sort of hard polycarbonate materials. While not being as protective as the Ultra Hybrid, the Liquid Air series can survive the odd fall and add a good amount of grip to your phone. The standard Liquid Air has a nice texture that looks subtle and elegant.

The Liquid Crystal is again for those folks who want to show off the back of their phone but want a thinner alternative to the Ultra Hybrid. There’s also a Glitter version of the case that’s self-explanatory. Note that the Liquid Crystal is a plain TPU case so there’s a good chance it’s going to turn yellow over time with usage. The same can’t be said about the Ultra Hybrid since the back is polycarbonate.

Spigen Thin Fit/AirSkin

If you seek minimal protection while maintaining a form factor that’s close to the phone’s, the Thin Fit series is for you. Up until a few months back, the Thin Fit line was extremely thin and was completely made of hard plastic. This meant that the protection was just the bare minimum, that too only against scratches. Spigen revamped the Thin Fit series recently and now, you get a TPU layer infused with a hard polycarbonate back. This ensures some basic protection against drops as well while not compromising too much on the thin nature of the case.

The AirSkin, on the other hand, is a completely transparent thin case that only protects against scratches. It’s extremely thin which makes it seem like it’s barely even there. Since the new Thin Fit is more protective than before, it’s easily recommendable for a lot of people who want decent protection but want their phone to remain decently thin.

Spigen Slim Armor CS/Crystal Slot

Ever felt like you wanted to leave your wallet behind because your trouser pockets were full? Well, these wallet cases from Spigen will let you do exactly that. The Slim Armor CS provides ample protection, just like the standard Slim Armor but has an additional trick up its sleeve. The back has a sliding mechanism that slides out to reveal a slot that can house up to two cards. You can perhaps carry an ID card and a credit card, or also fit in some cash.

The Crystal Slot is a transparent case that has a slot to house your cards. The Slim Armor CS looks better in our opinion since it’s more minimalistic and the place to store cards is secretive. A transparent case will reveal that you have stored your cards with your phone which isn’t very ideal.

You can check out our comprehensive Spigen case round-up for the iPhone 13 Pro to get an idea about the different types of cases and which one suits you the best. Spigen also makes other accessories like MagSafe chargers, wireless chargers, screen protectors, and phone holders. The above-mentioned article should give you an idea about how some of those accessories are.

How do Spigen cases stack up with the competition?

Most Spigen case buyers state that their case is a good blend of protection and style, which helps them stand toe-to-toe with other popular case brands. Spigen Armor cases are often compared to the leading name in protective cases — OtterBox. Most users agree that while OtterBoxes feel like they would protect their phone from anything and everything, they’re way too thick to be comfortable. Spigen cases, on the other hand, often also feel solid, but aren’t nearly as thick as an OtterBox, generally making them more comfortable for the average user.

Spigen’s Liquid cases aren’t generally as thin as Totallee’s Thin cases, and you cannot get matte Liquid cases, but Spigen has the advantage of being available for far more devices. Of course, if you’re getting the most popular flagship devices you’ll have no shortage of cases to choose from… but Spigen carries cases beyond Apple, Google, and Samsung and that’s a big advantage for a lot of users.

It’s clear though, consumers love Spigen cases. The choices available for pretty much every modern phone on the market coupled with the brand’s low cost make Spigen a phone case fan favorite. All of Spigen’s cases, including the new Thin Fit, have Air Cushio technology that can absorb an impact when the phone is dropped. This is great because not a lot of thin cases have such protective features.

What phones can I buy a Spigen case for?

Spigen has cases available for most modern flagships phones as well as a lot of mid-range and budget devices. Whether you have an iPhone 13, Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, a Google Pixel 6, or heck, even a MacBook, there is a Spigen case for you. Spigen even has cases for older model phones still available — for example, you can still buy cases for an LG v40 ThinQ or a Pixel 3 which are both quite old.

On top of that, Spigen makes cases for more than just smartphones. Want to keep your Galaxy Buds and Nintendo Switch safe? Spigen has the case for you.

Where can I buy a Spigen case?

Spigen has a unique store page on Amazon, which has most of its stock available and is where we’d buy a Spigen case from. Thanks to fast Prime shipping, you can have your new case arrive at the same time as, or even before, your new phone! You can also search for specific devices like the best Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra cases or best Pixel 6 and 6 Pro cases and Spigen is sure to show up there as well!

You can also find select Spigen cases at Best Buy. This isn’t the ideal way to get the perfect case, but if you’re getting a phone activated at Best Buy, there just might be a Spigen case for it in store! Then you won’t need to wait for the case to ship to you.