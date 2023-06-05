Through the years, I have had many smartphones, not to mention many non-smartphones, before those became a “thing.” Whenever I buy a new iPhone, I always take my own advice and invest in a protective case for it immediately. In fact, I’ll often order a case right after I buy the phone, so it arrives just in time to protect it right out of the box. This quick-buy case doesn’t always remain on my device for the duration of time that I own it, but the case I trust to protect my new investment is always the same: the Spigen Tough Armor.

This fitted, protective case, which is available for a multitude of devices (not just iPhones), remains one of the best types of cases in the extensive Spigen line-up that you can buy. It is designed to provide protection against the harshest falls. Coming from someone who has dropped her phone more times than she can count, I can attest to the fact that they work. (Note: I’d also recommend investing in a tempered glass screen protector for full 360° protection).

Why do I love this case? It offers rugged protection, meeting military standards for drop protection (MIL-STD 810G-516.6) without adding a ton of bulk to the phone. Typically, rugged cases feature rubberized edges and come in two or even three pieces that clip together. Your phone ends up looking like it’s ready for battle once you’re done putting it on. But that isn’t so with this case, though it still offers comparable protection against drops, bumps, falls, and shock.

The Spigen Tough Armor consists of a TPU inner shell and a polycarbonate backplate. Air Cushion and foam technology inside add an extra layer of resistance against drops, shocks, and scratches. The case also has raised lips to protect both the screen and the phone’s cameras, a simple yet expected feature in any quality case nowadays.

One thing I despise about some cases is that while they are super simple to put on, you're required to possess the strength of a bodybuilder, the patience of a Buddhist monk, or nails you don’t mind breaking if you ever want to remove them. What I love about the two-piece design of the Spigen Tough Armor case is that it’s easy to remove. I have never struggled to get either piece off my phone.

I remove the backplate often whenever I need to mount the phone in a tripod clamp to record video. The only reason I need to remove the backplate for this, it should be noted, is because I also have a HANDLstick phone grip stuck to the back of the case, my favorite iPhone accessory. Without this grip, the phone would fit perfectly in most (if not all) cell phone clamps for tripods, in-car dash mounts, and other devices.

With the new MagFit version of the Spigen Tough Armor, which I upgraded to with my iPhone 14, it’s easy to recharge the phone wirelessly via MagSafe-compatible chargers without having to remove the case first.

That leads me, however, to another simple feature of the Spigen Tough Armor case that I love. It has a tiny, long rectangular built-in kickstand on the bottom, right. Pop it out and prop the phone up in landscape mode to watch videos, make a video call, or work hands-free. When you’re done, it clicks right back into the case, sitting flush so that it’s barely noticeable. It’s such a small but appreciated feature. I have used it on countless flights to watch a movie or binge-watch a TV show on my phone.

Available in a variety of colors, the Spigen Tough Armor case is also surprisingly affordable: you’ll usually find it for under $20 (under $30 for the MagFit version), which is unheard of for a quality case with such rugged protection. These usually hover around the $50 or more range.

Whenever a friend or family member reaches out for advice about a case when they get a new phone, I instantly direct them to buy this one. It’s my tried-and-true favorite that I will continue to buy for every iPhone I own as long as it’s available.

Interestingly, while my intention is always to use this case temporarily until I upgrade, it ends up staying on my phone for longer than anticipated. It is, in my opinion, the best case you can get for any phone. If this case, however, isn’t your cup of tea, chances are you’ll find other Spigen cases on the list of not only the best iPhone 14 phone cases but the best phone cases for all types of phones, period.