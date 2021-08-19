Spin and Bird partner with Google Maps to show nearby electric bikes and scooters

Bird and Spin, two of the major micro-mobility operators in the US, have teamed up with Google to integrate their rentable electric vehicles with Google Maps, making it easier for users to discover nearby e-scooters and e-bikes.

Ford-owned Spin has announced that users in the US, Canada, Germany, Australia, and Spain can now find the nearest e-scooters and e-bikes on the Google Maps app. Users can also see the battery level of the vehicle, how long it will take to reach the vehicle, and the expected arrival time. Once you reach the vehicle, you’ll be directed to the Spin app to make payment and unlock the vehicle for the ride. The integration has gone live at 84 towns, cities, and campuses in the above-mentioned markets. To see if the service is available at your location, check out the full list of supported places and cities here.

“With this integration, Spin is making it easier for millions of Google Maps users to easily incorporate shared bikes and scooters into their daily trips,” said Ben Bear, CEO of Spin.

Separately, Bird has also announced a similar integration with Google Maps to help users quickly find electric vehicles. Similar to Spin integration, Google Maps users will see Brid’s electric vehicles as a mode of tranportation when they start a journey and toggle biking directions.

Google Maps will also show additional information like estimated travel time to reach the vehicle, cost, and environmental impact. Users can unlock the vehicle and pay for the ride by tapping on the “Unlock in Bird” button that will appear at the bottom of the Google Maps app. If the user doesn’t have the Bird app installed, Google Maps will redirect them to the Play Store or Apple App Store.

Bird says the Google Maps integration will first roll out in all Bird partner cities in the US and expand to more locations and countries later on.

Spin and Bird aren’t the first to partner up with Google Maps to show listings for e-scooters and bikes. Lime, one of the biggest electric micromobility companies in the US, has been integrated with Google Maps since 2018.