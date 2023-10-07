If you're as into music as I am, then you've probably also gone down the rabbit hole of finding instrumental versions of some of your favorite songs. That's why AI tools like Spleeter are fantastic, as it can dismantle any song into its stems, such as instrumental and an acapella. It's a tool that I've been following for a number of years now, and it's in such a great place right now that I think it would suit anyone looking to host their own karaoke night or just to listen to instrumentals of their favorite songs.

Spleeter: A tool by Deezer

Source: Spleeter

Spleeter has been around for years, and as somebody who has occasionally dabbled in music production, it's been great for creating bootleg remixes of songs by separating the vocal track from the instrumentation. However, that's not all Spleeter can do, and it's an amazingly powerful tool. You can separate a track into up to five separate stems: vocal, piano, drums, bass, and "other." If you just want an instrumental separated from vocals, there's a two-stem model that does that, too.

If you listen to music, you can certainly focus on different parts of it, but you'll still hear all the other parts of the music, too. What Spleeter does is essentially take that focus and isolate it from the rest of the mix. It's not perfect because when music is mixed together, frequencies can overlap, but it gets the job done and for some tracks, it works really well. More simplistic tracks like Frank Sinatra's Fly Me to the Moon will come through perfectly, whereas other songs that are more hectic, such as Modern Baseball's The Thrash Particle will come through pretty well, especially in its instrumental, but the vocal component may be fine but sound empty.

What's more amazing about Spleeter is that, as a free tool, it's one of the very best at unmixing already-mixed music. It's really fast too, as it uses GPU acceleration to separate music at roughly 100x the speed of the music that's actually playing. It's a Python program that you can easily download too, so it's super easy to get up and running on a Windows machine. You'll have better results with higher-quality music, though it'll work with standard MP3 files.

The most surprising thing about Spleeter is that it's developed by Deezer, a music-streaming competitor to Spotify. Deezer made Spleeter originally as a tool for analyzing vocal and instrumental tracks to enrich its metadata, and there's a Pro version of Spleeter that's faster and cloud-based.

How to use Spleeter

If you like the idea of creating your own instrumental versions of tracks, then you should definitely give Spleeter a try! It's easy to set up and install, and you'll need to just make sure you have Python 3.8 installed. You can use other Python versions too, but there's no guarantee of compatibility.

Once installed, you'll also need to make sure you have ffmpeg installed. You can install ffmpeg by running the following command, and then also downloading ffmpeg and adding it to your path:

pip3 install ffmpeg-python

Once done, you can install spleeter by running the following command:

pip3 install spleeter==2.0

This will add Spleeter to your Python "Scripts" folder, so you can either add that to path, or use the following command prefix every time you want to use Spleeter:

python3 -m spleeter <command here>

Once you have Spleeter working, you'll be able to use it to separate tracks into their respective stems. It will work for any files that you feed it, though results may vary. I've been using it for old favorite songs of mine to hear details I had never heard before, while also using it to create remixes of songs from their acapellas. If you need to troubleshoot your Spleeter install, then be sure to check out this link, which has some further information.