Back in April, Spotify introduced a new feature called AI Playlist, allowing Premium users in the U.K. and Australia to create personalized playlists using AI. Now, this fun tool is expanding to more users. Starting today, Premium subscribers in the U.S., Canada, Ireland, and New Zealand can join the AI Playlist beta on both Android and iOS devices.

How to access AI Playlist

Using AI Playlist is straightforward. Open the Spotify app, head to “Your Library” at the bottom-right corner, and tap the “+” button in the top-right. Select “AI Playlist,” and you’re off to the races. You can either choose from suggested prompts or get creative and type in your own. The more specific your prompt, the better your playlist will be. Think "chill beats for working at a coffee shop" or "upbeat tunes for my morning run."

Curate like a pro

Once Spotify generates a playlist based on your prompt, you can fine-tune it by previewing and deleting tracks or adding more details to get closer to your perfect vibe. When you're happy with it, tap “Create,” and your playlist is saved to your library automatically. Whether you’re a playlist expert or just starting out, this tool makes it easy to curate a personalized music experience.

“Driving through the desert roads of Joshua Tree National Park in California was an unforgettable experience. To relive those magical moments, I used the prompt, ‘Desert house music for driving through Joshua Tree," says Renato Gamboa, Senior iOS Engineer at Spotify. "I knew AI Playlist nailed it when it suggested some of my favorite tracks. Wanting to hear some fresh desert house tracks, I refined my prompt to include only tracks released within the last month. Now I’m back on those desert drives with brand-new hits, making the journey feel even more special!”

Limitations and promises

AI Playlist is still in beta, which means it has some limitations. Don’t expect it to make playlists for non-music topics like current events or brands, and keep it clean—Spotify has measures in place to prevent offensive prompts. But the team says it's committed to improving the experience as more users get their hands on it, so hopefully it improves and it also becomes more widely available over time.