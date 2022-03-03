Spotify’s iOS-exclusive Swipe to Queue gesture finally rolls out on Android

The Spotify app on Android is finally getting the highly-requested Swipe to Queue gesture that iOS users have had for years. According to recent reports, the gesture seems to be available for a few users at the moment, but we expect it to roll out to more users over the next few days.

For the unaware, Spotify users on Android have been requesting the company to add support for the Swipe to Queue gesture ever since it rolled out on the iOS app over five years ago. Even though Spotify said that it didn’t have any plans to bring the feature over to Android last year, the company now seems to have had a change of heart. According to Reddit user u/Far-Contact-9369, the feature is now finally available on the Android app, allowing users to add tracks to the queue with a simple gesture. Check out the video embedded below to see the feature in action.

As mentioned earlier, the feature doesn’t seem to be available for all Android users at the moment. This suggests that Spotify is likely testing the feature with a small number of users before rolling it out widely. You can check whether the feature is available on your device or not by playing a song and then swiping right on another track. You should see an “Added to queue” pop-up if the gesture is live on your device.

Spotify is yet to make an official announcement regarding the rollout. We expect the company to share more details once the feature rolls out widely.

The gesture comes just a few weeks after Spotify open-sourced its Ruler tool to help app developers analyze their app sizes. You can learn more about the tool by heading over to our previous coverage.

Have you received the Swipe to Queue gesture on your device? Let us know in the comments section below.

Source: Reddit