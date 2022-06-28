Spotify announces Supergrouper, a new way to mix, match, and share music

Spotify has announced a new in-app experience called Supergrouper. The new feature will allow for dream mashup of favorite artists and is now currently rolling out to those in the United States, United Kingdom, Australia, Philippines, and New Zealand.

Supergrouper will allow users to choose some of their favorite artists and create a customized playlist. Spotify requests that users head to the Supergrouper website, then choose how many people will be in the band. You can select anywhere from three to five members in the supergroup. Then users will be able to choose artists and put them in specific roles for the group. For example, there is “The Lead”, “The Lyricist”, “The Legend”, “The Hypeman” and more. Once complete, you will get a playlist of all the artists you select.

Supergrouper isn’t what you think it is

Of course, this sounds much cooler than it really is. So, if you had hopes that Spotify would generate remixes for you based on the artists you selected, that is definitely not the case here. But, Spotify will generate a digital card that can be distributed to friends, family, or to social media. Go ahead, share with the world your wild musical creations. Although this might not be the most exciting, Spotify has been doing a lot of great work over the past year or so, keeping its app fresh.

Spotify has updated its app to bring a simplified Car Mode, Spotify Live, Blend, and much more. Despite its position, Spotify has been facing increased competition over the years from the likes of Apple, Youtube, and even Amazon. While it is unknown just how much Supergrouper will help its cause, it is now available to try out. You can head to the Apple App Store or Google Play Store to download the app.

