As one of the major music streaming platforms, Spotify has strived to be available on as many devices that it can. With its ubiquity promise in 2018, it pledged to make the service available to anyone on any device, and at the time, it had 250 partners. Over the past four years, Spotify has managed to grown that number, now partnering with over 2,000 different companies. Today, it highlighted some of the latest products it supports from brands like Amazon, Apple, Delta, Ray-Ban, and more.

Perhaps the most exciting news from the announcement is that Spotify is revamping its app for the Apple Watch. The new user interface will offer a sleek design, larger album art, new animations, and a better way to download music to your wearable for offline listening. Perhaps one of the more notable changes is that a new blue indicator will appear whenever a new podcast episode is published, giving users a clearer indication on when a new episode is available.

In addition to the Apple Watch, Spotify is now available on Amazon's Fire TV QLED Omni Series and can be played using the TV's Ambient Experience. The TV offers excellent integration with Spotify, allowing users to get the most out of the service with hands-free interactions and, of course, the option to navigate albums and playlists using the supplied remote or mobile phone.

Spotify will also be furthering its partnership with Delta Air Lines, taking command of the music that you hear aboard its fleet. Spotify will curate a monthly playlist just for Delta, that will play during your boarding process. Every month, there will be a new playlist, giving even frequent flyers something new to listen to. Finally, Spotify Tap is coming to Ray-Ban Stories, allowing users to access their music quickly from the wearable by tapping and holding to quickly start music.

For those interested in the service, you can always give it a try on your favorite Android or iOS device. It currently offers a free and ad-free paid tier starting at $9.99 per month.

Source: Spotify