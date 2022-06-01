New Spotify beta runs natively on Arm64-based Windows PCs

Spotify is the latest major app to support Arm64-based Windows PCs with the launch of a native Arm version of its desktop app, as spotted by Reddit user Matze19999. While it’s only available in beta right now, an app compiled to run natively on Arm64 processors, such as the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx, is bound to run a lot faster and smoother than the existing version.

Performance has been one of the biggest issues with Arm64-based Windows PCs since they debuted, and it’s not because the processors themselves are necessarily slow. Windows has been built around the x86 architecture for years, and Arm64 processors can only run x86 apps via emulation, thus resulting in less than stellar performance. Over the years, more apps have been compiled for Arm64, but there’s still a lot that’s missing.

Spotify is probably one of the biggest names to start catering to Arm64 Windows devices, such as Microsoft’s own Surface Pro X. The current version is only available in beta and that means there are bound to be some issues. Specifically, Spotify says you may be unable to play certain video podcasts, but for now, you can work around this by using the Share button to copy a link to the episode and watching it on the web instead.

If you’re already running Spotify, you’ll need to delete the current version of the app from your PC before installing the Arm64 version. If you’re ready to make the switch, you can download the Spotify beta here.

It’s been a few years since Microsoft brought Windows 10 to Arm processors, and the ecosystem hasn’t grown as quickly as one might have hoped. However, it seems like Microsoft is finally taking it seriously, as just last week it announced some big news for Arm development, including a full native Arm toolchain and Project Volterra, a new system for developing and testing apps for Arm64 Windows devices. Hopefully, that means we’ll see a lot more apps ported to Arm64 in the coming months.

Source: Spotify Community

Via: Matze19999 (Reddit)