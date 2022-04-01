Spotify now lets you “Blend” with up to 10 people, including some of your favorite artists

Last year Spotify introduced Blend, a new feature that lets you and your friend combine your favorite songs into a shared playlist. The feature hasn’t seen any significant changes since its introduction. But that’s finally changing as Spotify has just announced a big update for Blend that greatly expands its scope and capability.

Blend currently allows two people to match their music tastes by mixing together their favorites tracks into a single playlist. Spotify says you can now create Blend playlists with as many as 10 people. To try it out, open the Spotify app and search “Blend.” Then tap the “Create a Blend” button and hit Invite to start adding your friends and family members. Once your friends accept your invitations, Spotify will automatically generate a personalized playlist that reflects everyone’s favorite songs and music preferences.

In addition to friends and family, users can now also Blend their playlist with artists like BTS, Charli XCX, JO1, Kacey Musgraves, Lauv, Megan Thee Stallion, BE:FIRST, Mimi Webb, NiziU, Tai Verdes, Xamã, Camilo, and Diplo. You’ll also receive a custom share card that showcases your taste match score. The card allows you to compare your music preferences with the artist and can be shared directly to Instagram, Twitter, and Snapchat.

Spotify Blend playlists are updated daily with new songs based on everyone’s music listening activity. The feature is now available globally for all free and paid subscribers.

Source: Spotify