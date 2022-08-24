Spotify Car Thing gets a new discount, knocking it down to $29.99

Spotify announced Car Thing back in 2019. During that time, it was just an experiment, with the device being seeded to select Spotify Premium users. Then in early 2021, the company decided to release a revised version to the public, charging $79.99. A little over a year later, the device would be discontinued, with Spotify stating that it was moving on from it during an earnings call. The discontinued Car Thing audio accessory would see a massive discount, knocking $30 off its retail price. Spotify has discounted it even further, bringing its price down another $20.

Currently, Spotify is selling Car Thing for $29.99. This is $50 off its original price. While this pricing was expected, Spotify has accelerated the sale of the device, offering it for a massive discount nearly a month after announcing that it would no longer pursue the hardware. Despite being discontinued, Spotify still offers a one-year warranty on its product, which should bring peace of mind to those purchasing it.

Spotify Car Thing is a piece of hardware designed to give you easy access to Spotify in your car. The device has a large touchscreen and a physical dial. There are even physical buttons for presets and also a back button. You can even use voice controls if pressing buttons isn’t an option. The device has near-field and mid-field reach, meaning that it can pick up your voice easily. Furthermore, it also has noise suppression that will help it tune out road noise.

Despite Car Thing being its own unit, it still relies on a connection with a smartphone. You can connect via the 3.5mm headphone jack or wirelessly through Bluetooth. This is the perfect accessory for someone that doesn’t have a modern stereo in their car. If there is one caveat, it’s that you must have a Spotify Premium subscription to use the device. If you are interested in Car Thing, you can purchase it directly from Spotify using the link below.

Source: Spotify