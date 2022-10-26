In its recent quarterly report, Spotify announced that it now had 195 million paid subscribers. Although it was quite a monumental feat, the company shows no signs of slowing down, with an intention to have 200 million paid subscribers by the end of the year. During its earnings call, Spotify co-founder and CEO Daniel Ek discussed a wide variety of topics, even talking about how Spotify could increase its prices in the United States.

Recently, Apple announced that it would be increasing the price of its services, with Apple Music being one of them, which led many to believe that others music services would follow suit. During the call, Ek was asked about this and stated "When our competitors are raising their prices, that is really good for us" and while he didn't state that Spotify would increase its prices, he stated that any price increases that would occur would have to be discussed with label partners as well. While a majority of the platform's revenue comes from its streaming service, it has been experimenting with new ways of generating revenue like recently introducing audiobooks to its platform, These audiobooks are not part of its streaming service and must be purchased separately.

Ek also discussed his thought on Apple and how it continues to "dictate" how the service interacts with its customers and that ideally, it would be better if Apple allowed users to have the option to choose whatever payment method is optimal for themselves. Furthermore, he also complained that Apple purposely hampers the app experience of its competitors in order to get an edge on its own platform. Regardless, it looks like Spotify has a lot on its plate at the moment and could have plans to add more offerings to its service in the near future. While it wasn't discussed on the call, there is the possibility that firm could finally introduce its long delayed HiFi tier.

Although news of this service has been dead for quite some time, a recent survey shed light on the lossless streaming service once again, hinting that it could arrive to consumers as the Platinum plan. The service could cost $19.99 per month and feature numerous perks like Audio Insights, Headphone Tuner, Library Pro, Playlist Pro, and something called Studio Sound. Of course, these were just taken from a Spotify survey, so it might not mean a thing, but it could a new way to inject new revenue into the platform. For now, we will just have to wait and see.

Source: Spotify (Earnings call)

Via: Deadline