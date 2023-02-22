There are a lot of music streaming options available nowadays, and although Spotify might not have the highest quality experience, it has pretty much always excelled at delivering the right music at the right time with its excellent playlists and year-end wrap ups. Now, it's taking that just a step further with the introduction of DJ, a new "personalized AI guide" that will choose music for you, make a playlist, but more importantly, will add commentary alongside the music and artists it chooses.

While this concept might sound a bit strange, especially if you grew up without listening to radio, it could actually end up being kind of fun. Of course, this type of listening experience is going really depend on how the listener likes to enjoy music, but adding a more "human" element could liven up the experience. As far as what you can expect to hear from the AI DJ during you musical journey, Spotify states it will offer "insightful facts about the music, artists, or genres you’re listening to." Now as far as these little tidbits of information go, the DJ won't be generating it on the fly, but the material will instead be written by Spotify's music editors.

As far as the voice of the DJ, the firm will be utilizing technologies from Sonantic, which Spotify purchased in the summer of 2022. The first voice will be modeled after Xavier “X” Jernigan, which was one of the first "voices" of the company, being a host of its first morning show. Now although this is a beta for now, Spotify is giving all Premium subscribers in the United States and Canada the ability to access it. In order to try it out, just be sure to head into your Music Feed section and tap on the DJ card. Once this is completed, the app will do the rest. So, kick back relax, and enjoy some tunes.

