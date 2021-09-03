Spotify now offers free in-flight audio content on Delta flights

Music streaming giant Spotify has announced a partnership with U.S. airline Delta for a free in-flight audio experience. Passengers can access free music and podcasts selected by Delta as part of Delta Studio, the airline’s in-flight entertainment service which streams music, movies, shows, and live TV. Specially curated playlists by Spotify will be available, along with 42 selected podcasts as well. Music is licensed entirely by Delta and will be available to passengers free of charge in-flight.

In Spotify’s announcement, the company outlined some of the playlists that will be available to Delta passengers. Popular playlists include Mood Booster, Are & Be, Hot Country, mint, Today’s Top Hits, Relax & Unwind, RapCaviar, and Ultimate Indie, with Rock This, Roots Rising, and ¡Viva Latino! to come in the October refresh, as well as episodes from podcasts such as Crime Junkie, Science Vs, StartUp, The Dave Chang Show, The Hottest Take, The Journal, and more.

The company says that playlists and options will be updated regularly so that Delta passengers will be able to find new music. You can listen to music in the audio section of Delta Studio, completely for free for the duration of your flight.

This marks the first partnership that Spotify has made with an airline. If you want to listen to your own music though, you’ll need a Spotify subscription to download and play your music offline. You can even download music to a Wear OS watch if you want now, for the first time since the streaming service launched.