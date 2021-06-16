Spotify’s take on Clubhouse is an audio room app called Greenroom

Spotify’s Clubhouse competitor, dubbed “Greenroom”, has launched today on iOS and Android. It’s Spotify’s first attempt at a social media platform after acquiring Betty Labs in March earlier this year. Betty Labs owned Locker Room, a very-Clubhouse-esque social media platform used primarily for sports. Spotify pledged to expand the reach and features of Locker Room when it acquired Betty Labs, and that’s exactly what they did. Greenroom allows you to join and host live chatrooms and does not require a Spotify account to use. Conversations can also be recorded to be saved and distributed later on.

Greenroom is yet another platform that Android users can use to join and host audio rooms, particularly as Clubhouse took several months to even release a public beta on Android. Greenroom’s origins are clearly in Locker Room, which was pretty much impossible for me not to notice. After setting it up and installing it, I was faced with many sports options, despite not marking my interest in any sports whatsoever. The package name is also io.bettylabs.disco, showing that the recent acquisition is certainly being used.

Spotify is merely the latest of many platforms that want a slice of the audio room pie, but it likely makes the most sense for them to get involved compared to most of the competition. Twitter has already launched Twitter Spaces as a competitor, whereas Discord has tried to do it on a per-server basis. Even Slack’s CEO has talked about the potential for the platform to launch a similar feature, which is the weirdest one of them all. For Spotify to get in on the trend makes sense, as the company’s roots are already deep in audio.

Alongside Greenroom’s reveal, Spotify also announced the Spotify Creator Fund, which will help live audio creators on Greenroom monetize their work. Not much information was actually revealed, but Spotify encouraged creators to sign up to get more information when it is available.