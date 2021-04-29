Spotify introduces mobile library redesign for improved navigation

Spotify is rolling out a revamped “Your Library” tab that the company said is a more streamlined way to explore your collection of playlists and saved music. The update is rolling out to both Android and iOS in the coming weeks.

The biggest change to Your Library is the ability to browse and search your entire collection, including music and podcasts, in one place. There’s a new grid view that will display large-tiled album, playlist, and podcast cover art, and there’s also improved sorting options, so you can view your library alphabetically, by recently played, and more. From what I can tell, it doesn’t appear you can manually put them in the order you want.

Spotify is also adding dynamic filters, which will allow users to choose between album, artist, playlist, or podcast to see what audio in your library matches that criteria. There’s also a download filter, making it much easier to find the music you’ve download. Before, finding the music you downloaded on Spotify was an exercise in patience and luck.

Finally, Spotify is giving users the ability to pin up to four playlists, albums, or podcasts for easier access. To pin something, swipe right on the content and tap the “pin” option. Pinning an item will keep it at the top of your library.

These changes arrive amidst a flurry of new features. Spotify recently introduced podcast subscriptions, along with the ability to listen to songs from within the Facebook app. The streaming service also introduced a “Hey Spotify” wake word and a redesigned desktop and web player. (Incidentally, I have yet to receive the redesigned client on desktop, but I already see the changes on mobile.)

While a lot of these recent changes can be described as positive, it’s not all good news. Earlier this week, it was revealed that Spotify is raising prices for many of its plans across a number of regions, with parts of Europe and the UK seeing the most drastic changes. The new prices hikes are expected to go into effect beginning Friday, April 30.