Spotify brings live audio shows to main app, renames Greenroom to Spotify Live

The social audio app Clubhouse rose to fame in late 2020 and early 2021, and it didn’t take long for nearly every other messaging and social media platform to create their own version. Spotify has been working on its own audio room service for over a year, and now the company is rolling it out as Spotify Live.

Spotify said in a blog post on Tuesday, “Spotify Live can now be found both as the stand-alone app listeners and hosts know and love, and as a livestream function in the Spotify app alongside your favorite music and podcasts. Listeners will be able to tune in to live programming on Spotify via the creator’s podcast or artist page, and if they want to participate in the chat or join the host onstage, they can head to the Spotify Live app to do so.”

The new functionality originates from Spotify’s acquisition of Betty Labs in March 2021, which at the time was developing a Clubhouse/Twitter Spaces-like app for sports fans called Locker Room. The app was reworked into ‘Greenroom,’ which expanded the scope from sports and updated the design to more closely match Spotify. Today’s announcement marks the second name change, and more importantly, the functionality arriving in the standard Spotify application.

Spotify is only allowing live audio for “select original programming” in the main Spotify application right now, presumably to keep spam to a minimum in the already-cluttered app. The first wave of scheduled audio shows on Live include After Hours With Alex Cooper, King of the Court With Hasan Minhaj, a live DJ set from Swedish House Mafia for the band’s new album release, and other content.

The existing Spotify Live app (formerly Greenroom and Locker Room) is sticking around, at least for now, for everyone who hasn’t been invited to go live in the main Spotify app.