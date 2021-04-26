You can now listen to songs from Spotify from within the Facebook app

It makes me miss the good old days when you could embed a song on your MySpace profile

Spotify has announced that Premium subscribers can access a new miniplayer from inside the Facebook app. That means the next time you’re scrolling through your News Feed, you can control your music without switching between apps. The new integration is similar to what you’d find in Waze.

Spotify said the new feature is rolling out in select market, and will allow users to experience full playback directly from Spotify inside the Facebook app on iOS and Android. The feature is also accessible to Spotify Free users, who can enjoy shuffle mode with accompanying ads from the streaming service.

There’s deeper integration than simply accessing your music from the miniplayer. Spotify said that users can also share music to their News Feed and play songs through select verified artists’ posts. You can also play song from user-uploaded videos on Facebook that contain licensed music.

Here’s how to launch the miniplayer:

Tap the “Play” button on the song you, your friend, family member, or favorite creator shared from Spotify to their Facebook News Feed. The first time you’re using the miniplayer, you’ll see a consent dialog open—click on “Connect” to continue. If you’re logged in to Spotify, the apps will automatically switch and playback will start from within the Spotify app. (If you’re not logged in, you will be prompted to do so.) Spotify keeps playing even if you keep scrolling down your News Feed, but you’ll have control over playback options so you can pause or dismiss the miniplayer.

The new integration with Facebook arrives as Spotify announces price hikes in several regions around the world. According to Spotify, the new integration is rolling out in the U.S., Japan, Mexico, New Zealand, and several others, which are listed below. The company said it plans to introduce the miniplayer inside the Facebook app in more markets down the road.