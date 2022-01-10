Spotify misses its 2021 HiFi deadline, delays the feature indefinitely

Early last year, Spotify announced that it would be introducing a HiFi tier of its service by the end of 2021. This would allow listeners to enjoy songs in a lossless format. While plenty of people wouldn’t be able to tell the difference between that and a lossy quality, it could be a selling point to audiophiles who want to listen to music tracks in their original forms. Signs of the feature even appeared briefly for some users in the past months. However, the company has missed its deadline and delayed this addition indefinitely.

As 9to5Mac reports, Spotify has shared that HiFi is still in the works but has been delayed indefinitely. The company had initially planned to release it as a new tier that costs extra. However, after Apple Music introduced lossless and spatial audio formats to all users, the Swedish music streaming giant might have decided to reconsider the pricing. Spotify made the statement on its Community website:

We know that HiFi quality audio is important to you. We feel the same, and we’re excited to deliver a Spotify HiFi experience to Premium users in the future. But we don’t have timing details to share yet. We will of course update you here when we can.

The phrasing hints at the possibility of Spotify planning to include HiFi as a perk to the existing Premium tier. While Apple Music is still lacking when compared to Spotify, making users pay extra for lossless could motivate them to make the switch to Apple’s service. It’s still unclear whether this is the reason behind the delay or not. It’s possible that the Sweden-based company is facing other challenges as well. Ultimately, an indefinite delay could potentially mean that users will have to wait for a while before getting access to HiFi.

