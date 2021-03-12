Spotify’s mobile app now supports 36 new languages, including many Indic ones

It’s been slightly over two years since Spotify entered the Indian market. In that time, the music streaming service has introduced several new features to attract more users in the country. It has even slashed its prices to compete with domestic alternatives like Jio Saavn and Gaana. Furthermore, Spotify has launched a lite version of its Android app for users with entry-level smartphones and bandwidth restrictions. But despite these efforts, domestic alternatives continue to dominate the music streaming market. This is likely due to two main factors — price and regional language support. Spotify is now addressing one of these factors with the latest update for its mobile apps.

During its Stream On event last month, Spotify revealed that it planned to expand to over 80 new markets and introduce support for 36 new languages. While the web version of the service has already received support for the new languages, Spotify is now finally rolling out an update for its mobile apps with the additional language support.

The latest Spotify update brings support for these languages: Afrikaans, Amharic, Azerbaijani, Bengali, Bhojpuri, Bulgarian, Simplified Chinese, Croatian, Danish, Estonian, Filipino, Gujarati, Hindi, Icelandic, Kannada, Latvian, Lithuanian, Malayalam, Marathi, Nepali, Norwegian, Odia, Persian, Portuguese for Portugal, Eastern Punjabi, Western Punjabi, Romanian, Serbian, Slovak, Slovenian, Swahili, Tamil, Telugu, Ukrainian, Urdu, and Zulu.

This update will likely help Spotify gain some traction in emerging markets with a high concentration of regional language speakers. However, it may not make a huge difference in India because Spotify is still one of the pricier music streaming services in the country. Subscriptions from alternatives like JioSaavn, Wynk, and Gaana are not only much cheaper, but they often come bundled with mobile recharges, so users don’t have to pay anything extra to use them. On top of that, domestic services offer a wide selection of regional music, which may not be available on Spotify.