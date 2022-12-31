If you're looking for the perfect playlist to ring in the new year, Spotify has you covered with a staggering amount of choices in its New Year’s Hub.

The year's finally coming to a close, and while there's a lot to look forward to in the new year, we still have to get through one last night in 2022. Luckily, if you're the kind of person that likes to bring in the new year with music, Spotify has you covered with its newly launched New Year’s Hub, giving you plenty of playlists to jam out to.

While playlists might not seem all that important on a night like this, Spotify shares that last year, nearly 40,000 New Year’s Eve playlists were created on the night of, which is a lot. For convenience, the New Year’s Hub offers a huge number of playlists that will help you bring in the new year with some of the best hits from the past year, slow jams, and even throwbacks mixes. If you want something a bit more curated, you can also choose from a number of DJ mixes from the likes of Tiësto, Hardwell, Benny Benassi, and more.

Of course, if you're at home catching up on some work, or just want to keep things low-key, you can also enjoy playlists with chill vibes, mellow tunes, or listen to some podcasts. For the most part, the choices are endless, with something for everyone. For those not on Spotify, you can head on over to Apple Music and catch up on all the things you've listened to throughout the year with the Replay 2022 playlist in the Apple Music app.

Source: Spotify