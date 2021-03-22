Spotify unveils new mobile home screen to further personalize your experience

Spotify is gearing up to release another refresh to its Home interface designed to provide subscribers with an even more personalized experience. The updated interface will be available globally on iOS and Android later this month.

“We’re constantly working on ways to improve our user experience,” Spotify said in a blog post. “Through this latest update, we’ll be rolling out several advancements on the mobile Home hub designed to make finding the audio you love easier and more intuitive.”

Here are the three major changes coming to Spotify’s new home interface on iOS and Android:

Travel back in time : Rediscover lost gems in your listening history with a new “Recently played” destination, where users can jump back in time and browse up to three months’ worth of listening history. Premium and Free users globally will be able to browse recently played individual tracks and episodes in addition to the playlists, albums, and shows they were played from.

: Rediscover lost gems in your listening history with a new “Recently played” destination, where users can jump back in time and browse up to three months’ worth of listening history. Premium and Free users globally will be able to browse recently played individual tracks and episodes in addition to the playlists, albums, and shows they were played from. Jump into new and unfinished podcasts : Global Premium users can view new and relevant podcast episodes right within the Home hub. New episodes will be marked with a blue dot, and episodes you’ve already started will display a progress bar indicating how far into the episode you are.

: Global Premium users can view new and relevant podcast episodes right within the Home hub. New episodes will be marked with a blue dot, and episodes you’ve already started will display a progress bar indicating how far into the episode you are. Discover more music: Premium users globally won’t miss a single track from artists they love. Now, you will see a new surface highlighted on top of the Home hub dedicated to discovery-oriented recommendations that are personalized, timely, and reactive to your taste.

The new changes to Spotify’s home screen arrive about a year after the streaming service made it easier to find your favorite playlists and podcasts. It was a helpful update because it made jumping into content a lot easier. This update builds on that by making your home screen an even more personal experience.

Spotify said the refreshed home screen will be available for mobile devices this month, and seeing as how there’s just a few days left in March, we should see it land very soon.