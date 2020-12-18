Spotify is now available on the Epic Games Store

The Epic Games Store is a digital distribution platform, like Steam, where users can purchase digital copies of a wide variety of games. However, unlike Steam, the platform currently only hosts games, and users have to rely on other services to purchase miscellaneous software. But that may change soon as the Epic Games Store is now expanding its portfolio, starting with Spotify.

Spotify is now available on the Epic Games Store! Discover new music and podcasts while you game. Listen to the songs you love and enjoy music from all over the world.@SpotifyNews 🎶 https://t.co/93l6jP1HXA pic.twitter.com/d8CFHnXIDw — Epic Games Store (@EpicGames) December 17, 2020

As per a recent tweet from the official Epic Games Store handle, users can now download Spotify on the platform. If you’re a fan of the popular music streaming service, you can follow this link to install Spotify on your Windows or macOS device. The Spotify app on the Epic Games Store is free to download, but you’ll have to pay for a premium subscription if you wish to get full functionality and remove all ads. In case you have an ongoing subscription, you’ll have to log in with the same credentials to enjoy the premium benefits.

Epic Games’ move to offer the Spotify app on its store comes just months after the company joined hands with other big-name developers to form the Coalition for App Fairness (CAF). Spotify is among the founding members of this non-profit organization, which seeks to push for “enforcement and reforms, including legal and regulatory changes, to preserve consumer choice and a level playing field for app and game developers that rely on app stores and the most popular gatekeeper platforms.” The coalition was formed back in September this year, a few weeks after Epic Games sued Apple and Google for removing Fortnite from their respective app stores for bypassing the app store fees with direct payments.