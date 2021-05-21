Spotify announces offline music downloads for Apple Watch

Spotify has announced that Apple Watch owners who are subscribed to a premium plan can now download music and podcasts to play offline. A similar feature was announced for Google’s Wear OS at I/O 2021 earlier this week.

With the new feature, Apple Watch owners can download playlists, albums, and podcasts right to their wrist. Apple Watch owners will also have access to existing features like Connect & Control and support for Siri. The latter feature will allow users to say a phrase like, “Hey Siri, play my Discover Weekly playlist on Spotify.”

“Being able to download music and podcasts complements the existing feature of being able to stream your favorites from the watch, and now you don’t even have to take your phone with you,” Spotify said in a news release. “It’s perfect for that next run, or for keeping both hands focused while you’re cooking.”

Interestingly, Spotify said this is the first iteration of the highly requested download experience for Spotify on the Apple Watch, so it could evolve down the road. The company is soliciting feedback to better improve the feature once more people get their hands on it.

To download music to your Apple Watch, simply navigated to the music or podcast you want to download on your watch. Once selected, press the three dots (…) and choose “Download to Apple Watch.” Once an item is downloaded you’ll see a little green arrow next to it. After that, simply connect your headphones to Apple Watch and you’re off.

Spotify previously rolled out the ability to stream music directly from Apple’s wearable with no iPhone nearby. Before that, Apple’s wearable served more as a remote. Of course, you need a cellular or Wi-Fi connection in order for the feature to work.

Offline downloads for Apple Watch are available beginning today and will roll out to all users globally over the coming weeks.