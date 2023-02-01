Readers like you help support XDA Developers. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More.

Microsoft has released its weekly build of Windows 11 to Insiders in the Dev channel, and along with it, a couple of big additions are also here. Last week, the company debuted its first third-party widget for Windows 11 with Meta's Messenger app, and this week, there's another one — Spotify — arriving alongside Windows 11 build 25290. This new widget gives you quick access to your playlists so you can start playing them right away.

Additionally, there's a new widget for Microsoft's own Phone Link app. While it is developed by Microsoft, this widget isn't web-based like the widgets Windows 11 had before. This is actually based on the Phone Link app, and it can show you content like battery information for your phone as well as recent messages from it.

Screenshot of the Windows 11 Widgets panel with Spotify and Phone Link widgets

As usual, to get these widgets, you'll just have to update the apps to the latest versions available on the Microsoft Store. Then, open the Widgets panel and click + to add a widget, where you should find your installed apps. You should also start to see more widgets become available now that the Windows App SDK 1.2 allows developers to create them, though they're still exclusive to Dev channel build.

In addition to the new widgets, Windows 11 build 25290 only brings a small change to the Start menu, particularly to the user menu. Microsoft is experimenting with a new UI that displays alerts for when you may need to take certain actions related to your account. For example, you may be prompted to create a backup of your data using OneDrive.

Screenshot of two different design approaches being tested for Start menu badging in Windows 11

That's about it in terms of user-facing changes, but there is also the usual slew of fixes. Notably, Microsoft has fixed an issue that prevented Arm64 devices from being able to update to a new build. Here's the full list:

There are some known issues as well, as you'd expect with any preview build. Here's what you need to be aware of:

If you're enrolled in the Dev channel of the Insider program, you can grab the latest build right now by checking for updates in the Settings app. The new widgets don't require the latest build, though you will need to be running a relatively recent release.

