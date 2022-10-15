A new survey sheds light on Spotify’s unreleased “Platinum” HiFi streaming tier

Remember when Spotify first announced its HiFi streaming tier? Well, if not, the service was announced towards the beginning of 2021 and promised a high-quality audio experience bringing “music in CD-quality lossless audio format.” Unfortunately, that never happened, and the audio tier was delayed indefinitely in January 2022. Fast forward to October 2022, and it looks like the HiFi audio option could be close to making its debut, as apparently, a new survey is being circulated by Spotify that mentions the unreleased audio tier.

The news comes from a user on Reddit that is a former Spotify subscriber, with the survey asking whether the person would switch or rejoin the service based on new plans offered by the service. While the survey mentions the usual plans like Spotify Free and Personal, it also reveals a Platinum tier. The Platinum tier is an option that is currently not available but, according to the survey, could cost $19.99 per month. Of course, the top-tier offering does have additional perks when compared to the Personal plan, like HiFi audio. In addition, the plan would include extras like Audio Insights, Headphone Tuner, Library Pro, Playlist Pro, and Studio Sound. Unfortunately, Spotify doesn’t go into detail about all of these extra features, but for $19.99, the service does seem to offer quite a bit.

In addition to the Platinum tier, it looks like Spotify also had other bundles on offer, like adding audiobooks to the service, which would again bump up the price. Apple caused quite a stir when it announced that it would be adding lossless and Dolby Atmos support to its Music service at no extra cost. Amazon also later offered lossless support at no extra cost as well. Many believed that these moves caused Spotify to pause its plans, indefinitely delaying its HiFi streaming tier. While the survey looks promising, there is no telling when Spotify will actually release the service.