With the introduction of its new Plus button, Spotify is moving away from its long-standing Heart button and giving users a new way to save their favorite music and podcasts. The feature will be available globally starting today on iOS and Android. The feature should roll out to other platforms over the coming weeks.

The new Plus button isn't just a replacement for the outgoing Heart button and will actually merge it with the previous Playlist button. Users will now be able to tap the Plus button to add it as a Liked song. When tapping it again, users will be able to add the song to an existing playlist. The button will also be able to add albums, playlists and books to your library, while also keeping you up to date with your latest podcast episodes. While some users will be sad to see the Heart button go, with the new Plus button, users are going to get a cleaner more intuitive experience going forward.

In addition to the new Plus button, Spotify has recently added a new DJ feature to its app, giving users the ability to experience some of the more awkward parts of traditional radio. Through the use of AI, Spotify DJ can inject your music feed with thoughtful commentary about the music, genre, or artist. While it's hard to tell just how many people will take advantage of this specific feature, it's good to know that Spotify is always adding something new, and trying to up the user experience. This is especially vital considering there are numerous top tier options for streaming music now available.

If curious you can always download Spotify and try out the free account with ads, but if you want something a bit more substantial, you can always upgrade to the Premium experience. Unfortunately, there isn't an HiFi option just yet, but you can head to Apple Music and Tidal for that.

Source: Spotify