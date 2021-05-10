Spotify makes it super easy to share your favorite part of a podcast

Spotify has announced new social features that will make sharing with friends and family even easier — starting with the addition of podcast timestamp sharing. The streaming service said both iOS and Android users across the globe will gain access to three new ways to share the love, and arrive following a mobile library redesign.

The new podcast timestamp sharing on Spotify will allow users to share episodes beginning at a particular moment. If there’s a part in Conan O’Brien Needs A Friend you think is hilarious, you can share the exact moment with a friend rather than asking them to forward through to a specific part in an entire episode. When you receive a link to a podcast timestamp, simply tap the link and it’ll pick up right from that moment.

Spotify is also bringing its Canvas feature to Snapchat. The experience essentially turns static song pages you share into video-art showcases. “These bring a whole new listening experience for fans and music lovers,” Spotify said. The Canvas feature was previously available in Instagram Stories.

Speaking of Canvas, it’s overhauling the sharing menu to be easier to use. Now, when you share something on Instagram Stories and Snapchat, you can preview how it will be presented. Spotify said it’s making it easier to share content on the platform because around 40% of music discovery is attributed to social channels.

“We’re constantly evolving the Spotify experience to meet listener needs and working to provide the best possible audio experience for listeners around the world,” Spotify said. “These three updates make sharing music and podcasts easier than ever—letting friends, family, and even followers fall in love with the tracks and episodes you’re listening to.”

Podcasts have become an increasingly important part of Spotify over these past few years, so it’s no surprise to see better sharing features specific to the medium. The podcast timestamp feature will be available to Android and iOS users beginning today.