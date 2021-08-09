Spotify reassures it’s working on adding AirPlay 2 streaming support on iOS
Spotify has cleared up confusion around AirPlay 2 support for its iOS app. Last week, a representative from Spotify said that it wasn’t possible to add AirPlay 2 streaming support to Spotify for the foreseeable future due to audio driver compatibility issues. Now the company says it was a bit premature on its part to say that.

In a forum post, Spotify has clarified that the iOS app will add support for AirPlay 2 after all (via Engadget). It’s still not saying when we should expect the feature to become available, though. However, this confirmation provides much-needed clarity on the earlier statement, which made it look like Spotify had put the feature on indefinite hold.

A Spotify spokesperson provided the following statement to The Verge:

A post on one of Spotify’s Community pages contained incomplete information regarding our plans for AirPlay2. Spotify will support AirPlay2 and we’re working to make that a reality.

AirPlay 2 is the latest iteration of Apple’s proprietary wireless protocol. Think of it as a Google Cast but for Apple devices. AirPlay 2 was unveiled alongside iOS 11 at Apple’s WWDC event in 2017. The new version is a big step up over the original protocol, offering lower latency, multi-room support, streaming to stereo speakers, and Siri integration.

iPhone users have been requesting Spotify to add support for AirPlay 2 streaming for years — currently, the app only supports the old AirPlay protocol. As per Apple’s official documentation, adding support for AirPlay 2 in an app is a four-step process, requiring the app to set a flag, adding an AirPlay picker, respond to play/pause, and adopting a playback API to take advantage of enhanced buffering. However, as developer Macro Arment points out, it’s the fourth step, adding a new API to support fast streaming, that’s the main roadblock as Apple has provided very little documentation around that.

As mentioned above, Spotify hasn’t provided ETA on when we should expect AirPlay 2 streaming support to arrive on the Spotify iOS app. For now, all we know is that the company is “working to make [the AirPlay 2 feature] a reality.”

