Spotify is testing a new feature called 'Your Offline Mix' that will save some of your recently played songs for offline playback when you are not connected to the internet. The official announcement was made by Spotify CEO Daniel Ek, who said that the feature is designed for times "when the vibe is high, but your connection is low." His tweet also includes a screenshot that seems to show a three-and-a-half hour long playlist, suggesting that it might be able to cache dozens of songs at one go.

Ek's tweet did not include any more information on the feature or what percentage of Spotify users can expect to see it in their app in the near future. He also did not say anything about when this is expected to be rolled out more broadly. Still, many Spotify users are excited about it, with some pointing out that it would be perfect for road trips in the middle of nowhere or on a flight, especially if they forget to download their playlists in advance. It's not immediately clear whether the feature will be restricted to music, or if it will also be extended to podcasts.

As pointed out by many on Twitter, Spotify already allows users to download playlists or albums for offline playback, and it is especially useful when you are in a remote location with no available cellular connection. However, it could be a laborious process, as it requires users to manually pick what to download. The new feature is likely to be a big help in that regard, as it automates the download process and takes the pain out of saving songs for offline access.

Spotify has been rolling out a number of new features of late, including a new AI feature called 'DJ' for subscribers in select markets. The feature, which started rolling out earlier this year, delivers a curated selection of audio tracks alongside AI-powered spoken commentary about the music, the artist, or the genre. DJ is currently available in the U.S., Canada, the U.K., and Ireland, but there's no word on when its availability will be expanded globally.