Spotify tests a new library UI and is starting to roll out lyric sharing

Spotify appears to be testing a new library UI on Android that should make navigating your content a lot easier. The new interface mixes Spotify’s vast catalog of music and podcasts and includes both list and grid layouts.

The redesign was first spotted by Android Police, which provided screenshots of the new Spotify library. When you’re in your library, you’ll now see links — Playlists, Artists, Albums, Downloaded — that will allow you to quickly filter through your content. Meanwhile, the create playlist button has moved to the top right next to the new search button.

Images via Android Police

Android Police helpfully explains why the new Spotify library UI is such an improvement:

What sets this apart from the old design is the grid view for those who prefer a more visual layout, and that aforementioned ability to see everything in one list. In the old design, you had to tap the Filter button next to the search bar and check the Downloads filter, but it only applied on the current tab. So if you wanted to see all your offline content, you had to do this for albums, then again for playlists, then for podcasts. To go back to seeing your entire library content, you had to uncheck that filter on each tab separately, too. Suffice it to say, it wasn’t a streamlined experience.

The redesign isn’t perfect, as Android Police notes. When you use the Downloaded filter, for example, the entire folder that contains an offline playlist shows up in the list. Tapping it reveals all its content, not just the offline playlist.

Images via @RapelliShrikant on Twitter

In addition to a new library UI, Spotify appears to be rolling out a feature that will let users share lyrics to Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. Before, users were only able to share songs to various social networks, not the accompanying lyrics.

The new features come on the heels of Spotify’s Stream On event this week, which saw the service announce a new HiFi tier.