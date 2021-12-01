Spotify Wrapped 2021 is here to expose your guilty pleasures

It’s that time of the year again — when listeners get to view their annual music statistics. Spotify has announced Wrapped 2021, which includes new additions this year. The company has been offering a compilation of beautifully visualized data every December, and this year is no different. These include your top artists, songs, genres, and more. If you’re interested in checking them out, make sure your iOS or Android Spotify app is up to date.

In a newsroom post, Spotify has announced that Wrapped 2021 is now available to mobile users on the latest version of the app. This announcement comes after the company revealed this year’s global top music and podcasts. This year’s Wrapped comes with a few extras; Spotify states:

In addition to your top artists, genres, songs, and podcasts and the minutes listened, your personalized Wrapped experience includes several all-new features: 2021: The Movie – This feature pairs your top songs with classic scenes from a movie that’s all about you. Your Audio Aura – We worked with an aura expert to visualize your audio aura based on your top two music moods. (You can read more about that here.) Playing Cards – This is an interactive, data-based game that you play and then share with your friends. We’ll display several statements about your listening this year and you’ll have to guess which are true. 2021 Wrapped Blend – Tapping into the new Blend feature launched this year, Spotify fans can see how their 2021 music tastes match up with friends, stream their blended playlist, and share their results on social.

These statistics come in addition to:

Your Top Songs 2021

Your Artists Revealed

Top Tracks & Artists of 2021

Best New Podcasts of 2021

Best Episodes of 2021

The Best of 2021

A Look Back at 2021

You can view them all exclusively through the 2021 Wrapped Hub on Spotify’s mobile app and share them to social media. Some users report still not having access to Wrapped, and if that’s you, then you can try do the following.

You can access your #SpotifyWrapped right now by searching “spotify:special:2021” in the app! pic.twitter.com/pHjYtSAbHj — Adam Conway (@AdamConwayIE) December 1, 2021

Who is your top artist this year? Let us know in the comments section below.