If you have Sprint Complete, here’s how T-Mobile will migrate your device protection plan

T-Mobile is steadily absorbing all of Sprint’s former account features and plans, and this now includes Sprint customers with “Sprint Complete” insurance. Here’s how T-Mobile will migrate those customers’ device protection plans.

The company has shared updates to their Protection<360> service in a support document on their website. In addition to adding same-day repair to 500+ stores, T-Mobile will be migrating Sprint Complete customers to its Protection<360> device protection plan on November 1st.

Most existing Sprint Complete customers, as well as existing T-Mobile P<360> customers, will see no price increase. Sprint Complete customers that have the $19/mo coverage plan for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 5G, Apple iPad Pro 11 3rd Gen, or Apple iPad Pro 12.9 5th Gen will, however, see a slight price increase to $25/mo. This is to align it with T-Mobile’s existing pricing tiers.

Sprint Complete was the former carrier’s in-house device protection offering, serviced by Asurion. T-Mobile’s P360 is serviced by Assurant, and T-Mobile will no longer be working with Asurion in any capacity.

T-Mobile’s Protection<360> has a large variety of perks like $29 screen repairs, same-day repairs for select devices, unlimited free screen protection replacements, and coverage for accidental damage, loss, and theft. Customers can make up to 5 total claims per 12 months.

Customers that have Sprint Complete and are taking advantage of the cloud storage offered via the “Complete Storage App” will need to migrate their data elsewhere before November 15th.

If a Sprint customer has the “Equipment Replacement Program” or the “Equipment Service & Repair Program Total Tech Expert” programs, those will be cancelled on November 1st. Those customers will need to sign up for P<360> with T-Mobile instead.