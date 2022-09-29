Square brings support for Tap to Pay on iPhones to merchants in the U.S.

In February this year, Apple announced that U.S. merchants would finally be able to accept payments using Tap to Pay on iPhones. At the time, the company said that the feature would become available sometime later this year. However, it did not share a definite release timeline. U.S.-based payments platform Square has now finally implemented the feature, allowing merchants to accept payments using Tap to Pay on iPhones.

The feature will be available within the Square Point of Sale (POS) iOS app, and it will allow U.S. retailers to accept payments using just an iPhone. Tap to Pay on iPhones will not require any additional hardware, and Square will not charge retailers anything extra for using the feature. Tap to Pay on iPhones is available on iPhone XS and newer models, and it is compatible with most major networks, including American Express, Discover, Mastercard, and Visa.

In a press release, Square clarifies that Tap to Pay on iPhones won’t store users’ credit card numbers on the device or on Apple’s servers. It will utilize built-in security features on iPhones to keep the merchant’s and customer’s data secure.

Talking about the feature, Square’s Head of Financial Services, David Talach, said, “As commerce continues to rapidly evolve and contactless adoption in the U.S. continues to grow, Square is focused on ensuring sellers of all types and sizes have the technology needed to delight their customers and never miss a sale. Tap to Pay on iPhone offers a new level of accessibility for merchants to begin taking payments in minutes and processing transactions in seconds from anywhere in the store or on the go without the need for a separate payments device.”

Square sellers and merchants can use Tap to Pay on iPhones in the U.S. starting today by downloading the Square POS app.