Squarespace has entered an agreement that will allow it to purchase Google Domains' assets. While the news comes as a bit of a surprise, the complete details of the deal weren't published. But one of the major acquisitions of this purchase will be roughly 10 million domains that will be transitioned to Squarespace. Google Domains will begin winding down its business, and although it doesn't explicitly state it, it's expected to shut down the service following the completion of the sale.

Anthony Casalena, Founder & CEO of Squarespace, shared in the official press release:

"We are exceptionally proud to be chosen to serve the customers of the Google Domains business. Domains are a critical part of web infrastructure and an essential piece of every business's online presence. We look forward to serving these new customers as we have served millions using our domain products and are committed to ensuring a seamless transition."

Of course, Google Domains customers might feel a little uneasy about the transition, but Google has assured that it will be supporting Squarespace with a smooth transition that will occur over the coming months. For the most part, customers should be able to enjoy similar features, and the company states that it will honor renewal prices for at least 12 months after the transaction's closing date. It's unclear what kind of changes are in store when it comes to pricing, but Squarespace does state that it will offer incentives to try and retain these customers.

While moving and hosting domains is just one part of the equation, there is also the matter of Workspace accounts associated with Google Domains. Squarespace states that it will provide billing and support services for Workspace customers, with it becoming the "exclusive domains provider for any customer purchasing a domain along with their Workspace subscription from Google directly for a minimum of three years."

Since the deal is expected to close towards the end of the year, with the press release estimating Q3 2023, most of the changes won't begin until sometime in 2024. Hopefully, the transition will be seamless, and Google Domains users will see very little in the way of problems.