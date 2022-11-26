Readers like you help support XDA Developers. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more.

If you want drives with the very best transfer speeds, you're going to want to look at solid-state storage. They come in a whole host of flavors with different form factors and capacities to boot. The best Black Friday PC deals also include SSDs, so we've rounded up the best discounts.

To make parsing through them easier, we've split them up into three categories. The first is for NVMe M.2 drives that require slots on your motherboard inside a desktop PC (or on a laptop)but are considered to be the best SSDs around. Next up are 2.5-inch SATA SSDs, which require SATA connections. Finally, we've got portable SSDs designed for the road.

Best NVMe SSD Black Friday deals

NVMe SSDs offer the best performance out of all three options included here, but you will be paying a small fortune for the luxury. Transfer speeds can easily exceed 7,000MB/s and Black Friday simply makes the cost easier to swallow.

  • Crucial P2
    Source: Crucial
    Crucial P2
    $40 $48 Save $8

    The Crucial P2 range of M.2 drives are more affordable NVMe SSDs with speeds of up to 2400MB/s. This is still considerably more than the best mechanical drive, allowing you to upgrade your PC for less.

    $40 at Amazon
    Samsung 980 Pro 2TB
    Samsung 980 Pro 2TB
    Premium Pick
    $180 $380 Save $200

    This is one of the fastest SSDs money can buy and a perfect addition to any PC, or even the PS5 as some serious library storage.

    $180 at Amazon 2
  • Crucial P3 Plus
    Source: Crucial
    Crucial P3 Plus
    $300 $400 Save $100

    The Crucial P3 Plus is a step up from the company's popular P2 series, striking a balance between value and performance. With a transfer speed of up to 5000MB/s, these drives will be a great drive for an OS or games.

    $300 at Amazon

There are so many NVMe SSD deals currently underway. Here are a few more from the leading brands alone:

Best SATA SSD Black Friday deals

2.5-inch SATA SSDs are better suited for slower, but expansive flash storage. Whether you're upgrading a laptop or need somewhere to store all your media on the desktop, these will make for quite the killer storage medium.

  • Samsung 870 QVO
    Source: Samsung
    Samsung 870 QVO SATA III 2.5-inch SSD
    $650 $850 Save $200

    This 8TB SSD from Samsung is massive. It has ample space for all your favorite games, media, and then some. It's pricey, but this discount makes it easier to digest.

    $650 at Amazon
  • SanDisk SSD Plus
    Source: SanDisk
    SanDisk SSD Plus (2TB)
    $136 $230 Save $94

    2TB is a good middle ground between value and capacity. SanDisk's SSD Plus range of 2.5-inch drives are great for OS boot SSDs and/or storing media.

    $136 at Amazon
  • Western Digital Green
    Source: Western Digital
    Western Digital Green (1TB)
    $65 $110 Save $45

    Western Digital's Green range of SSDs are designed for value-oriented upgrades where performance isn't the most important factor. This 1TB drive would make for a great SSD for storing games.

    $65 at Amazon

Here are some more 2.5-inch SATA SSD deals for Black Friday:

Best external SSD Black Friday deals

SSDs have no moving parts, unlike mechanical hard drives, and as such they make for better portable storage companions. Black Friday has also discounted some of the more rugged SSD solutions.

  • samsung-t7-shield-render-01
    Source: Samsung
    Samsung T7 Shield Portable SSD
    $90 $140 Save $50

    Samsung's T7 portable SSD is designed for use in the field. It's rugged and will make for a great companion on your travels.

    $90 at Amazon
    SanDisk Extreme v2 Portable SSD
    SanDisk Extreme Portable SSD
    $220 $510 Save $290

    The SanDisk Extreme Portable is an SSD designed for the outdoors, with a rugged chassis that can survive two-meter drops and with IP55 water and dust resistance. It even has a carabiner loop, and it also gets pretty fast, with read speeds up to 1,050MB/s.

    $220 at Amazon
    Crucial X6 4TB Portable SSD
    Crucial X6 Portable SSD
    $70 $110 Save $40

    The Crucial X6 Portable SSD is a fantastic option for content creators working with large files. Despite its small form factor, you can get it with up to 4TB of storage. It's not as fast as the Samsung T7 portable SSD, but it comes with read speeds up to 800MB/s. Besides Macs, this external drive also works with PC, Android, gaming consoles, etc.

    $70 at Amazon