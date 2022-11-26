If you want drives with the very best transfer speeds, you're going to want to look at solid-state storage. They come in a whole host of flavors with different form factors and capacities to boot. The best Black Friday PC deals also include SSDs, so we've rounded up the best discounts.
To make parsing through them easier, we've split them up into three categories. The first is for NVMe M.2 drives that require slots on your motherboard inside a desktop PC (or on a laptop)but are considered to be the best SSDs around. Next up are 2.5-inch SATA SSDs, which require SATA connections. Finally, we've got portable SSDs designed for the road.
Best NVMe SSD Black Friday deals
NVMe SSDs offer the best performance out of all three options included here, but you will be paying a small fortune for the luxury. Transfer speeds can easily exceed 7,000MB/s and Black Friday simply makes the cost easier to swallow.
- Source: Crucial
Crucial P2$40 $48 Save $8
The Crucial P2 range of M.2 drives are more affordable NVMe SSDs with speeds of up to 2400MB/s. This is still considerably more than the best mechanical drive, allowing you to upgrade your PC for less.
Samsung 980 Pro 2TBPremium Pick$180 $380 Save $200
This is one of the fastest SSDs money can buy and a perfect addition to any PC, or even the PS5 as some serious library storage.
- Source: Crucial
Crucial P3 Plus$300 $400 Save $100
The Crucial P3 Plus is a step up from the company's popular P2 series, striking a balance between value and performance. With a transfer speed of up to 5000MB/s, these drives will be a great drive for an OS or games.
There are so many NVMe SSD deals currently underway. Here are a few more from the leading brands alone:
- Crucial P3 500GB: $80 at Amazon ($60 off)
- Crucial P3 Plus 500GB: $42 at Amazon ($19 off)
- Crucial P5 Plus 1TB: $94 at Amazon ($67 off)
- Lexar Professional NM800 PRO 512GB: $77 at Amazon ($34 off)
- Samsung 970 EVO Plus 2TB: $158 at Amazon ($343 off)
- SK Hynix Gold P31 500GB: $48 at Amazon ($15 off)
- SK Hynix Gold P31 2TB: $150 at Amazon ($49 off)
- SK Hynix Platinum P41 1TB: $102 at Amazon ($48 off)
- SK Hynix Platinum P41 2TB: $170 at Amazon ($90 off)
- Western Digital Blue 2TB: $135 at Amazon ($105 off)
- WD_BLACK SN770 1TB: $80 at Amazon ($50 off)
- WD_BLACK SN850X 1TB: $100 at Amazon ($60 off)
Best SATA SSD Black Friday deals
2.5-inch SATA SSDs are better suited for slower, but expansive flash storage. Whether you're upgrading a laptop or need somewhere to store all your media on the desktop, these will make for quite the killer storage medium.
- Source: Samsung
Samsung 870 QVO SATA III 2.5-inch SSD$650 $850 Save $200
This 8TB SSD from Samsung is massive. It has ample space for all your favorite games, media, and then some. It's pricey, but this discount makes it easier to digest.
- Source: SanDisk
SanDisk SSD Plus (2TB)$136 $230 Save $94
2TB is a good middle ground between value and capacity. SanDisk's SSD Plus range of 2.5-inch drives are great for OS boot SSDs and/or storing media.
- Source: Western Digital
Western Digital Green (1TB)$65 $110 Save $45
Western Digital's Green range of SSDs are designed for value-oriented upgrades where performance isn't the most important factor. This 1TB drive would make for a great SSD for storing games.
Here are some more 2.5-inch SATA SSD deals for Black Friday:
- Crucial BX500 2TB: $144 at Amazon ($36 off)
- Crucial MX500 1TB: $68 at Amazon ($32 off)
- Samsung 870 EVO 2TB: $159 at Amazon (39% off)
- Western Digital Blue 2TB: $150 at Amazon ($20 off)
Best external SSD Black Friday deals
SSDs have no moving parts, unlike mechanical hard drives, and as such they make for better portable storage companions. Black Friday has also discounted some of the more rugged SSD solutions.
- Source: Samsung
Samsung T7 Shield Portable SSD$90 $140 Save $50
Samsung's T7 portable SSD is designed for use in the field. It's rugged and will make for a great companion on your travels.
SanDisk Extreme Portable SSD$220 $510 Save $290
The SanDisk Extreme Portable is an SSD designed for the outdoors, with a rugged chassis that can survive two-meter drops and with IP55 water and dust resistance. It even has a carabiner loop, and it also gets pretty fast, with read speeds up to 1,050MB/s.
Crucial X6 Portable SSD$70 $110 Save $40
The Crucial X6 Portable SSD is a fantastic option for content creators working with large files. Despite its small form factor, you can get it with up to 4TB of storage. It's not as fast as the Samsung T7 portable SSD, but it comes with read speeds up to 800MB/s. Besides Macs, this external drive also works with PC, Android, gaming consoles, etc.