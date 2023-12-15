Key Takeaways SSD prices have been declining for the past two years. However, prices have recently started rising, making it more challenging to build a PC on a budget.

The increase in SSD prices is due to the surplus of SSDs on the market caused by manufacturers producing more chips than the demand. To get rid of the surplus, prices were continuously cut.

As SSD prices continue to increase, building a budget PC becomes even more difficult. Users may need to compromise on the performance and capacity of their storage or cut back on other components to afford the rising SSD prices.

Recent years haven't been kind to budget PC builders. Current-generation GPUs start at around $250 or more these days; AMD hasn't introduced budget Ryzen 7000 CPUs yet; and it's been tough financially for the world in general. But that was slightly offset over the past year by some hardware getting much cheaper, such as SSDs. You could even buy a great SSD with a 1TB capacity for less than $40 just a couple months ago.

Unfortunately, these super low prices wouldn't stick around forever, and now they're more or less gone. In the past two months, prices on SSDs have rocketed upwards, which will probably continue throughout 2024. Increasingly expensive SSDs will inevitably make building a PC on a budget even more challenging than it already was. Users will either have to compromise on their storage's performance and capacity or cut back on a different component to afford rising SSD prices.

The fall and rise of SSD prices

High supply meant SSD prices dropped

Close

It's actually been so long since SSD prices started declining that it's a little hard to remember the last time they were expensive. We could look at the history of SSD prices on marketplaces like Amazon, but there are tons of SSDs on the market that were introduced at different times, which complicates things. However, if we go to DRAMExchange.com, which tracks the price of NAND flash chips used for SSDs, we can get a better idea.

In the table below, I've compiled the daily average prices of various sizes of TLC NAND chips every six months starting on Jan. 31, 2021, and continuing until December 2023. To be clear, this doesn't represent the price of SSDs but the price of the storage chip that is put into SSDs. Since the NAND flash is the primary component of an SSD, any increase in the price of the former will be reflected in the latter's price.

512GB TLC 256GB TLC 128GB TLC January 2021 4.267 2.174 1.676 July 2021 4.89 2.65 1.866 January 2022 4.106 2.093 1.795 July 2022 3.122 1.789 1.723 January 2023 1.774 1.032 1.137 July 2023 1.404 0.929 1.063 December 2023 3.015 1.465 1.3

From this chart, we can see that NAND prices have declined for roughly two years, corresponding to falling SSD prices in 2022 and 2023. The basic problem was that NAND chip manufacturers wrongly assumed that the COVID-driven demand for PC components would last, so they produced far too many chips than the market demanded. This led to a massive surplus of SSDs, and the only way to get rid of them was to continually cut prices. From July 2021 to July 2023, prices for TLC NAND declined 72% for 512GB chips and 57% for 256GB and 128GB chips.

However, since July of this year, prices have risen drastically: 22% for 128GB chips, 58% for 256GB chips, and a whopping 115% for 512GB chips. These changes are already cascading throughout the SSD market, and by November, prices have been on the rise. You could find Solidigm's P41 Plus 1TB for as low as $35 in October, but now it's $50 (a 43% jump). That's about the cheapest 1TB SSD you can find today, and although that's still well down from prices we saw in 2020 and 2021, we can probably expect prices to climb further in 2024.

What the market will look like if prices return to their 2021 levels

Let's take a look at Crucial's MX500 1TB

Given that NAND chip manufacturers would like to get their revenue back to where they were in 2021, we have to expect that SSD prices will keep heading up. It's not so bad right now because even NVMe SSDs with 1TB of space can still be found for $50, but there's still way more room to climb. You may be wondering how expensive SSDs could be if and when we return to the prices seen in 2021, and there's a way to figure this out.

Although we can't realistically track every single SSD on the market in the past two years, we just need to look at one: Crucial's MX500 1TB. This is a SATA, 2.5-inch SSD that's been out for five years, meaning its presence in the market matured well before COVID ever happened. It's the best candidate to get a pulse on the wider SSD market thanks to its sensitivity to pure supply and demand, and very few SSDs are cheaper than the MX500, meaning it can represent the starting price for SSDs.

Source: PCPartPicker

According to PCPartPicker, the MX500 1TB bottomed out at $48 between July and October, and now it's retailing for $60 to $65, depending on the store. However, in the first half of 2022, it cost around $100, with the occasional sale knocking it down to $90 or $95. What that means for us is that the minimum price for a decent 1TB SSD could increase to $100, and we could see that kind of pricing pretty soon if the market continues at its current pace. Higher-end 1TB SSDs will undoubtedly cost much more than just $100, however. Samsung's 990 Pro 1TB is already going for $100, and at the beginning of this year, it retailed for $170.

The price to get into PC gaming continues to rise

Building a $500 PC is only going to get worse

A Western Digital Blue SN550 M.2 SSD with no physical DRAM chip.

It's easy to handle a $15 price increase, but $50 or more will be tougher. Right now, $500 is pretty much the bare minimum you need to build a functional gaming PC, which would ideally use something like a Core i3-12100F, some low-end $80 motherboard, an RX 6500 XT for $160, and $40 each for 16GB of RAM, a case and a PSU. A 1TB drive at $50 brings the total up to just about $500 before taxes and shipping, but increasing SSD prices to $100 for a 1TB drive will make this budget unworkable.

There's no real good solution for budget buyers. They'll either have to cut back their SSD size to 500GB (assuming that even fits in the budget) or get a cheaper version of another component. The thing is, there are really no other cheaper parts that aren't also complete garbage. The $90 that the 12100F costs is realistically the lowest price you'll find for a brand-new CPU. The 6500 XT at $160 is pretty much the cheapest brand-new GPU you can buy today, and it's not even from the current generation.

Buyers really need SSDs to be cheap to afford expensive graphics cards, especially as an extra $50 goes a long way up until the $300 mark. Even on a $1,000 budget, it's hard to justify getting a higher-end PCIe 4.0 SSD like the 990 Pro, and since PC gaming hinges on GPUs and CPUs more than anything else, even users with more money to go around will undoubtedly cut corners on storage, cases, power supplies, and motherboards. And with RAM spot prices on the rise, too, it's looking like PC gaming will continue to get more expensive. Unless you can find a great deal, the age of cheap SSDs is over.