If you own an OPPO Reno 2, you will be pleased to know that the stable ColorOS 11 update with Android 11 is now rolling out to your phone. Earlier this month, OPPO shared a software update roadmap that detailed OPPO devices scheduled to receive a ColorOS 11 update in April. The Reno 2 was on the list and OPPO promised the official stable rollout for the phone should kick off around April 21. And the company is living up to its word.

In a post over at ColorOS Community, OPPO has announced the stable rollout of ColorOS 11 based on Android 11 for the Reno 2. The ColorOS 11 update has been under beta testing since last month and it’s now finally stable enough for a wider rollout.

The update is gradually rolling out to Reno 2 owners in the following markets:

India

Malaysia

Indonesia

Vietnam

Philippines

Thailand

Cambodia

Myanmar

Pakistan

Kazakhstan

When it comes to rolling out new software, most OEMs like to take things slowly and prefer a phased rollout. While OPPO hasn’t explicitly detailed how it will go about seeding this update, it’s safe to assume the company will be distributing the new software in multiple batches stretched across several days. For those who absolutely can’t wait, OPPO, thankfully, offers the manual way to trigger the update.

To do so, head over to Settings > Software Updates > select Official Version Application and tap “Apply now”. Now, check for the new software version and you should see the update prompt.

After installing the new update, Reno 2 owners can look forward to all the standard Android 11 features including Chat Bubbles, Conversation Notifications, one-time permissions for microphone and location, and more. ColorOS 11 also brings a plethora of new features of its own. Some of the main highlights include improved dark mode and Always on Display, three-finger translation with Google Lens, Flex Drop, Ringtone marker, and Super Power Saving Mode.