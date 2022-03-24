Stable ColorOS 12 update goes live for the OPPO A93, A94, F17 Pro, F19 Pro, and more

After releasing beta builds of ColorOS 12 to several devices over the last few weeks, OPPO has now started rolling out the stable release based on Android 12 to quite a few phones. These include the OPPO A93, A94, F17 Pro, F19 Pro, Reno 4 F, Reno 4 Lite, Reno 4 Pro 5G, Reno 5 F, and Reno 5 Lite.

Currently, the ColorOS 12 stable rollout for the devices mentioned above is limited to certain regions. In addition, OPPO requires users to submit an application if they wish to receive the stable ColorOS 12 update during the initial rollout. Check out the table below to see if your device is eligible for the early ColorOS 12 stable release.

Device Region OPPO A93 UAE OPPO A94 UAE OPPO F17 Pro India OPPO F19 Pro India OPPO Reno 4 F Indonesia OPPO Reno 4 Lite Kazakhstan OPPO Reno 4 Pro 5G Thailand OPPO Reno 5 F Indonesia OPPO Reno 5 Lite Kazakhstan

If you have an eligible device, you can register for the ColorOS 12 stable update by heading over to the Software Updates section in the Settings app on your phone. In the Software Updates section, tap on the settings cog in the top right corner and you should see an option to register for the rollout. After submitting your application, you should receive ColorOS 12 via an OTA update.

At the moment, OPPO hasn’t shared a similar release timeline for other regions. But we expect the company to reveal more information as soon as it’s ready for a wider rollout. Until then, you can learn more about ColorOS 12 and all the new features included in the release by checking out our hands-on preview of the software.

It’s worth mentioning that OPPO has previously released stable ColorOS 12 updates for a handful of devices, including the OPPO A73, A73, F 19 Pro+, Reno 5Z, Reno 6Z, and more!

