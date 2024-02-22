Key Takeaways Stable Diffusion 3 promises improved performance with multi-subject prompts, better image quality, and enhanced spelling capabilities.

Stability AI has just announced an early preview launch of Stable Diffusion 3, a significant step in the evolution of text-to-image models. This latest iteration promises to deliver performance improvements, particularly in handling multi-subject prompts, enhancing image quality, and refining spelling capabilities. Although Stable Diffusion 3 is not yet widely available, interested users can join a waitlist to gain early access, allowing Stability AI to gather valuable feedback for further refinements before a broader release.

Stable Diffusion 3 encompasses a suite of models ranging from 800 million to 8 billion parameters, which goes a long way in the group's goal of democratizing access to advanced AI tools. This scalable approach ensures that users can select the model that best suits their needs; whether they seek high-quality outputs or require a balance between performance and resource usage. The model leverages a diffusion transformer architecture and flow matching techniques, with a detailed technical report promised soon to shed light on how it works under the hood.

Source: Stability AI

The launch of Stable Diffusion 3 is a noteworthy development in the landscape of image generation technologies, where models like OpenAI's DALL-E have also made significant strides. For example, DALL-E 3 has been capable of drawing text for a while now, something that Stable Diffusion struggled with. These advancements highlight the pace of innovation in AI-driven tools, offering users increasingly sophisticated options for generating custom imagery from textual descriptions. Only a bit over a year ago was Stable Diffusion really starting to do the rounds as being an AI tool worth trying out on a PC with a powerful GPU.

If you want to sign up for the waitlist, you can over on the Stability AI website. It's a chance to get to try it out before anyone else as you'll be invited to a Discord server where there will be further information shared.