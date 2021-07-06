Stable MIUI 12.5 update starts rolling out to POCO X3 Pro units in India

Hot on the heels of the MIUI 12.5 update for the Mi 10T and Mi 10T Pro last month, the latest version of Xiaomi’s custom skin is now making its way to one more device: POCO X3 Pro.

Earlier today, POCO India director Anuj Sharma announced in a tweet that the company has started seeding the stable MIUI 12.5 update to POCO X3 Pro users in India. The update is currently only rolling out to limited units. If no serious bugs or issues are found in the limited rollout, the update will gradually expand to more users.

Now rolling out for limited users 12.5 for X3 Pro pic.twitter.com/qswawW3lKJ — Anuj Sharma (@s_anuj) July 6, 2021

The update carries firmware version 12.5.3.0.RJUINXM and weighs 830MB. Since this is a limited rollout, the update has only gone live for a small subset of POCO X3 Pro units. If you can’t wait for the automatic rollout, you can download the full OTA zip linked below to manually flash the update on your POCO X3 Pro. If you need help flashing the update, check out our MIUI installation guide.

Download MIUI 12.5 for POCO X3 Pro

Full MIUI 12.5 update changelog for the POCO X3 Pro System New: With custom device model adjustments, any phone

becomes faster after the upgrade. New: Response to gestures is now instant. New: With 20 times more rendering power, there are now few

limits to what you can see on your screen. Optimization: MIUI became lighter, faster, and more durable. Updated Android Security Patch to June 2021. Increased

system security

Notes New: A gesture shortcut now allows you to create notes,

tasks, and excerpts anywhere. New: Excerpts save text, URLs, and images to Notes in a few

simple taps. New: Dynamic layouts bring the typography in Notes to a new

level. New: Compose mind maps with complex structures. New: New tools for doodling and sketching. New: Press and hold a sketch to adjust the strokes

automatically. All-new Notes.

Status bar, Notification shade Fix: Lock screen notification animations froze after the device

was unlocked using face data Fix: Notifications flashed in some cases Fix: Floating notifications weren’t displayed correctly in

landscape mode Fix: Notification badges weren’t updated for incoming

notifications on a locked device



The POCO X3 Pro is a spiritual successor to the OG POCO F1. It launched in Europe in March and subsequently arrived in India a few weeks later. It packs a 6.67-inch LCD 120Hz panel, Snapdragon 860 SoC, up to 8GB RAM and 256GB UFS 3.1 flash storage, quad cameras, and a 5,160mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.